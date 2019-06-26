BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Funeral services are underway for Wisconsin Officer John Hetland

News

Summerfest kicks off Wednesday with opportunity for free weekday tickets

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:22 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest, the world's largest music festival, kicks off Wednesday by giving away 25,000 free Summerfest weekday tickets.

According to a release, the opening ceremonies start at 1 p.m. at the new Uline Warehouse Stage. After the opening ceremonies, they will be giving away 25,000 weekday tickets.

Free admission is also available to any of the Summerfest gates between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday if you bring three nonperishable food items.

Summerfest is June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Performers Wednesday include Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Walk the Moon, Steve Aoki and Hanson.

For recommendations on how to best enjoy opening day, click here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration