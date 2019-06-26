Summerfest kicks off Wednesday with opportunity for free weekday tickets

Summerfest

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest, the world's largest music festival, kicks off Wednesday by giving away 25,000 free Summerfest weekday tickets.

According to a release, the opening ceremonies start at 1 p.m. at the new Uline Warehouse Stage. After the opening ceremonies, they will be giving away 25,000 weekday tickets.

Free admission is also available to any of the Summerfest gates between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday if you bring three nonperishable food items.

Summerfest is June 26-30 and July 2-7.

Performers Wednesday include Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, Walk the Moon, Steve Aoki and Hanson.

For recommendations on how to best enjoy opening day, click here.

