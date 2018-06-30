Summer school draws record enrollment numbers

MADISON, Wis. - Almost a quarter of Madison Metropolitan School District students are taking summer classes this year, the biggest turnout the district has ever experienced.

At schools like Lincoln Elementary, there are classrooms still full of students continuing their learning.

"Learning is something that we do all year round, and it's fun," said Tara Affolter, who teaches at Lincoln.

District officials attribute the rise in attendance to the fact that parents incur no extra charges, other than an administration fee. Students also get free meals and transportation. Recommended students and their siblings can receive all-day class and transportation.

"This is just extending our learning. This is not a punishment. It's not anything you've done wrong," said Bree MacPhee-Lyon, who runs the program. "It's just a way to understand our learning and understand each other."

District officials hope that the numbers continue to grow in future years because they believe that continued learning over the summer will translate to higher achievement.

Of the 27,000 students in the district, 6,000 students are enrolled in the summer classes.