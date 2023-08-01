Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- The Sugar Maple Music Festival returns to the shore of Lake Waubesa for a 20th year this weekend.
The festival, which is held Friday and Saturday at W.G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park, features 10 musical acts spanning a range of genres, workshops and more.
There will be local food carts onsite with plenty to eat and drink, and comedian Dave Landau will also perform. The Wil Rumpus Circus will also make an appearance, and there will be a climbing wall.
There will also be arts and crafts for kids offered on both days of the festival. Kids get in free with a ticketed adult. You can find ticket and performer information at the festival's website here.
