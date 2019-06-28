Sudden gust of wind tips semitruck, traps driver in DeForest, police say
DEFOREST, Wis. - A strong gust of wind tipped over a semitruck in DeForest and trapped the driver inside, according to a news release from the DeForest Police Department.
Officers were called to Highway 51 just south of Highway 19 for a semitruck rollover crash at about 3:47 p.m. Thursday. The driver had to be extricated from the truck and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators believe a sudden high wind gust caused the semitruck to tip over into a grassy median. The driver was not cited for the crash.
Southbound Highway 51 was closed for about two hours. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
