Sudden gust of wind tips semitruck, traps driver in DeForest, police say

DEFOREST, Wis. - A strong gust of wind tipped over a semitruck in DeForest and trapped the driver inside, according to a news release from the DeForest Police Department.

Officers were called to Highway 51 just south of Highway 19 for a semitruck rollover crash at about 3:47 p.m. Thursday. The driver had to be extricated from the truck and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators believe a sudden high wind gust caused the semitruck to tip over into a grassy median. The driver was not cited for the crash.

Southbound Highway 51 was closed for about two hours. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

