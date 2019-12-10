Suburban Milwaukee high school to retire Indians mascot
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A suburban Milwaukee school board has voted to drop the high school's Indians mascot following passionate debate for and against the move.
At a meeting Monday night, the Menomonee Falls school board voted 5-2 to retire the nickname that some considered racist. A committee comprised mainly of students will come up with a new mascot and nickname.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin said in a statement the action sends a positive message to the students and the community and ends the perpetuation of negative and damaging stereotypes about indigenous people.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Portion of Highway 19 in town of Sun Prairie reopens following two-vehicle crash between car, SUV
- DA: No charges against Wisconsin officers in fatal shooting
- Middleton-Cross Plains high schools will be closed Wednesday due to 'serious and specific threats'
- Silver Alert issued for missing Brown County man
- After more than a year without beds for men in Sauk County, Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter finds home
- Package thieves caught on camera, police say