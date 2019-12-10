PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Suburban Milwaukee high school to retire Indians mascot

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 07:45 AM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:45 AM CST

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A suburban Milwaukee school board has voted to drop the high school's Indians mascot following passionate debate for and against the move.

At a meeting Monday night, the Menomonee Falls school board voted 5-2 to retire the nickname that some considered racist. A committee comprised mainly of students will come up with a new mascot and nickname.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin said in a statement the action sends a positive message to the students and the community and ends the perpetuation of negative and damaging stereotypes about indigenous people.

