Study: Wisconsin will need to attract more educated workers

MADISON, Wis. - A new study says Wisconsin is lagging behind most of its Midwest neighbors in attracting highly educated workers.

Wisconsin Policy Forum says that based on 2017 data, 20% of Wisconsin natives ages 31 to 40 who had moved away from the state were highly educated. The nonprofit research group defined "highly educated" as those who have earned a bachelor's degree or higher.

In comparison, Wisconsin Public Radio reports, only 10% of people in that age group who were born elsewhere and moved to Wisconsin are considered highly educated.

The findings show Wisconsin's skilled worker gap is the eighth highest in the country, only behind Iowa in the Midwest. Neighboring Illinois and Minnesota saw net gains in highly educated workers in the same age group.

Senior Researcher Joe Peterangelo says the state's demand for more skilled workers is likely growing.

