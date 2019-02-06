Study shows how to cut down flu rate in local school district

MADISON, Wis. - The seasonal flu is an illness that every school district has dealt with at one time or another. Now a study focused on a district right in our backyard is showing how a quick fix can cut down transmission.

Dr. Jonathan Temte is trying to find a way to curb the spread and he's using Oregon school district students. The Oregon resident, whose children went through the district, leads six University of Wisconsin health researchers in the ORCHARDS study.

The team makes home visits to students out sick swabbing their noses and throats and test for the flu. They also look at absenteeism rate within the classroom. They found when students had less interaction with one another like over winter or spring break the spread of flu stalled.

“It doesn’t mean the flu goes away but it really slows things down,” Temte said.

The Oregon School District put that knowledge into practice this year. They added administrative days over flu season so student had more time apart. As a result, influenza rate dropped.

“It keeps more students in school which increase their attendance rates in the long run,” Brian Busler, the district’s superintendent said.

Temte said the approach may be adopted by district’s nationwide.

“This is something we believe can be reproduced very easily and quickly,” Temte said.

The ORCHARDS study is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



