LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 10

Special Coverage

Headline Goes Here

Your Guide to CrossFit Games 2019

News

Study: 91% of private wells tested in local counties contaminated with fecal matter

By:

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 10:19 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 05:29 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A new study shows a large amount of contaminated wells in southwest Wisconsin are contaminated because of fecal matter.

According to researchers working on the Southwest Wisconsin Groundwater and Geology Study of Grant, Iowa and Lafayette Counties, 32 out of 35 wells tested positive for fecal matter, including human and livestock samples.

The 35 wells were randomly selected from a list of wells already known to be contaminated with illness-causing pathogens, such as salmonella, rotavirus and cryptosporidium.

Researchers emphasized the study doesn't mean there's region-wide contamination, because the sampling came from wells already known to be contaminated.

The study hopes to show what is causing the contamination and how to keep it from happening in the future.

The work was led by U.S. Agricultural Research Service research microbiologist Mark Borchardt, others in his agency and the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.

Monetary backing came from the counties, the agencies and local groups. Additional testing in the counties is likely, with the next round set for early August.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration