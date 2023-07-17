Students with special needs remain the most targeted for seclusion and restraint in Wisconsin schools according to new data.

MADISON, Wis. -- Students with special needs represented more than three-quarters of all incidents of seclusion and restraint in Wisconsin schools, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Instruction.

While the number of incidents ticked upwards to almost 7,000 uses of restraint in the 2021-2022 school year when compared to the previous year, experts warned that it's too early to identify meaningful trends.

