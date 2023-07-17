MADISON, Wis. -- Students with special needs represented more than three-quarters of all incidents of seclusion and restraint in Wisconsin schools, according to the latest data from the Department of Public Instruction.
While the number of incidents ticked upwards to almost 7,000 uses of restraint in the 2021-2022 school year when compared to the previous year, experts warned that it's too early to identify meaningful trends.
"The collection of this data is very new," DPI communications director Abigail Swetz noted. "I think it's really showing us right now how many opportunities there are to learn better, and to better support our districts."
All three years of data collection, beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, have been impacted by the pandemic. The first year of collection showed the highest number of seclusion and restraint incidents while the following year--when many schools shut down--showed the lowest number.
Most students who are placed in either seclusion or restraint are experiencing it multiple times during a school year, state data showed.
"It's happening to a relatively low percentage of students, but it's happening to those students repeatedly," DPI school psychology consultant Tim Peerenboom explained.
Out of 3,845 students with disabilities in the Madison Metropolitan School District, 82 students were restrained in the 2021-2022 school year. In the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, about 1 out of every 25 students with disabilities was restrained.
Check major Dane County school districts below, or search for your school district here:
While most of the cases are happening in middle and elementary schools, Oregon High School stood out with an unusually high number of repeat incidents: two students with disabilities were restrained a total of 82 times during the 2021-2022 school year.
"That is a number that jumps off the page, and is one that would definitely warrant a reach-out," Swetz said.
Under the 2018 state law that mandated the collection of seclusion and restraint data, the DPI was not given any enforcement authority for policing best practices for seclusion and restraint in schools. The most they can do is reach out to schools and check on what support is needed to help reduce these incidents in the future, Swetz said.
"Schools that have those high numbers one year tend to not repeat that the following year," Peerenboom said.
State law requires IEP teams to meet and consider ways to adjust a student's IEP when a student is restrained or secluded at least twice in a school year. When numbers for individual students gradually decline year to year, Peerenboom said that suggests the process is being followed.
"We also always have to keep in mind that seclusion and restraint should be, is, and needs to continue to be an absolute last resort," Swetz said.
