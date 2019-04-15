Students vie in state competition for National History Day

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADSION, Wis. - More than 600 students from around Wisconsin convened at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday to vie in the state competition for National History Day.

The competition is similar to a science fair, but is focused on history, including research and displays on historical events. Middle and high school students were judged in five different categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance and website. Each project had to tie in the theme Triump and Tradgedy in History.

The National History Day program is a yearlong academic enrichment experience that helps students learn about historical events and figures.

The competition was organized by the Wisconsin Historical Society. Kurt Griesemer, an elementary education specialist at the Historical Society, said seeing the the kid's interest in history is a rewarding part of the event.

"It's really fun to see the kids excited just to come in and present their work," he said. "They have to talk to the judges. They have to do all the work themselves to get to this point."

Winners of the competition will represent Wisconsin at the National Contest in Baltimore, Maryland, this June.

