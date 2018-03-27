LIVE NOW

Students take gun protest on road to Ryan district

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 04:33 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 09:07 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Some Wisconsin students are taking the momentum of weekend demonstrations against gun violence on the road -- straight to House Speaker Paul Ryan's district.

"You had millions of people marching in the streets this weekend for this cause and we are trying to continue that conversation," said Brendan Faradella, a senior at Shorewood High School. 

About 40 students launched a "50 Miles More" march from Madison on Sunday. Their goal is to rally Wednesday in Janesville, which is Ryan's home turf.

 

 

As the students trekked through rural Wisconsin on Monday, organizer Brendan Fardella says they were determined to keep people passionate about their issue.

He says the marchers want common sense gun reform, or they want politicians voted out of office if they won't do anything.

