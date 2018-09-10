Students return to high school where ceiling collapsed
MANITOWOC, Wis. - Students are back in school at a Manitowoc high school where a ceiling collapse caused classes to be canceled.
In a message to parents, Manitowoc Superintendent Mark Holzman says 12 classrooms on the third floor of Lincoln High School will need additional work before they can be used. WLUK-TV says the rest of the building has been deemed to be structurally sound.
No one was hurt when a drop ceiling gave way last Wednesday in a classroom in the original part of the high school which was built in 1923. Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday. Inspectors checking on the collapse found the additional classrooms were in need of repair.
