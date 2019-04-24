Students, parents fill School District of Beloit school board meeting following alleged assaults

BELOIT, Wis. - Students and parents in Beloit are still looking for answers after learning of possible sexual assaults on a school trip to Florida.

The first school board meeting since the allegations came to light was Tuesday night, and students lined up to protest before the meeting even started, though once in the meeting, things were peaceful and respectful. Only one person spoke during public comment about the alleged assaults.

Very full house for the School District of Beloit school board meeting tonight. Students and parents are hoping the board addresses sexual assaults students reported on a band trip to Florida. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/Ul2Oh5SB0P — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 24, 2019

The leader of the protest outside, Gloria Heiss, who also led a protest before school Tuesday morning, said her frustration really boils down to transparency.

The board has not addressed these assaults, so Heiss said she talked to a couple board members about it, and that made all the difference.

“I think if everyone had that chance to talk to them, and they had the opportunity to bridge the gap and communicate with everybody, it would really reassure a lot of us that they actually have our back and they’re here for us,” Heiss said.

The reason the board has not addressed this is standard, according to the assistant superintendent of the district, Anthony Bosco.

He said the board doesn’t get involved unless it’s a discipline hearing, and it’s not to that point.

Until things move further, he said there’s not much they can say.

“We’re working within protection of rights for all the students involved in this situation,” Bosco said. “There are limited amounts of transparency that we can give. As information comes about, the process will be as transparent as it can be within the legal confines of our guidance.”

Bosco said now the district and the board are looking into overnight trips for the high school to see if they are still a good idea, but nothing on that was decided on Tuesday.

