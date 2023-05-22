Students and parents are showing their support for a Waunakee coach whose contract was not renewed.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Current and former players poured into a Waunakee school board meeting Monday morning to show support for the high school's boys basketball coach who was dropped earlier this month. 

Dana MacKenzie's contract was not renewed by the board after 20 years running the high school basketball program. This comes after a long push by some district parents to have the coach ousted. 

