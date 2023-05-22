WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Current and former players poured into a Waunakee school board meeting Monday morning to show support for the high school's boys basketball coach who was dropped earlier this month.
Dana MacKenzie's contract was not renewed by the board after 20 years running the high school basketball program. This comes after a long push by some district parents to have the coach ousted.
"We certainly have had disgruntled parents, you know, it happens, it's in every sport there is, but what we try to do is do the best for... the kids," MacKenzie said in an interview with News 3 Now after the school board meeting.
Parents had expressed some concerns over how the coach had handled playing time on the court, but MacKenzie said his actions were by the book.
"We have a policy in place that they sign at the beginning of the year on how to approach regarding playing time or any issues with our program. It was signed off by our school board years ago," he said. "We made mistakes and sure that we improved on every one of them 100%, and we have the kids on our minds first and foremost, always."
The board met Monday as part of a special meeting to go over the process to hire a new superintendent, where comments about MacKenzie were made during the public comments section. School board president Joan Ensign said that because MacKenzie's role was not on the agenda, the board would have to discuss it at a later date.
"We heard you. We will put this on an agenda and that's all I can say," Ensign said during the meeting.
The Waunakee Community School District currently does not have any postings for the position, which they expect to have in place by the 2023-2024 season.
