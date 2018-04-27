Students paint mural at Goodwill; Story represents heritage of north side

MADISON, Wis. - There's a new mural on Madison's north side created by art students at Malcom Shabazz City High School.

It's inside a community room at the Goodwill store that just opened last fall.

Officials requested Goodwill set aside that space for community meetings and activities at no cost.

After weeks of planning, art students decided to brighten up the room with a mural reflecting the cultural heritage of the north side.

"I think it was a really great opportunity to create this with people I had never met before and build friendships, build relationships with people and to have this beautiful piece of artwork come out in the process," freshman Vanessa Mead said.

Shabazz was selected to create the mural because of its dedication to service learning.