Students fighting sparked Waukesha shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Police in suburban Milwaukee say a 17-year-old student pointed a pellet gun at another student's head in a confrontation that led to a police officer shooting the teenager.

Police said Tuesday that a school resource officer and a detective began talking with the student at Waukesha South High School after the fight between students on Monday.

Police say the teen had a gun in his hand when an officer shot him once in the leg and twice in the arm.

Authorities immediately gave the student first aid, stopping the bleeding. The student is in stable condition.

Police found two firearms in the classroom and say both were pellet guns. Police later searched the student's home and found more pellet guns.

