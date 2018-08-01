Students create TV ad to spread awareness of dangers of distracted driving

MADISON, Wis. - Students are helping to spread awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

"Leave your phone alone until you get home" is the message in a new public service announcement that will be airing in television ads. Middle school students at the Indian Community School of Milwaukee created the anti-distracted driving ad.

The message is especially addressing teenagers, as officials say roughly 13 distracted driving crashes happen every day across the state.

"I believe their message is going to save lives and is going to have a significant impact on future driving behavior," a state trooper said.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said in Dane County alone, there have been more than 10,000 distracted driving crashes over the past five years. Among those, 19 people were killed and more than 3,600 people were injured.