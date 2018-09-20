Students, community organize rally, die-in following Middleton office shooting

Channel3000.com file photo

MADISON, Wis. - Students and community members will host a die-in Sunday inside the Capitol rotunda to protest gun violence following an office shooting in Middleton.

“The protest will specifically be targeting those politicians who have allowed the gun violence epidemic to continue by not supporting issues like universal background checks, raising the age to purchase a firearm and a 48-hour waiting period,” organizers said in a release.

The rally will start at 3 p.m. in the rotunda. Speakers will include state Reps. Melissa Sergeant, D-Madison, and Chris Taylor, D-Madison. The die-in will be held at 3:30 p.m.

The die-in will be 10 minutes long for the average number of people that die from gun violence every year in Wisconsin: 600.

The rally is being organized in cooperation with Save Our Students – Madison, March For Our Lives, NextGen Wisconsin and The Middleton Walkout Organizers.

27 Photos Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.