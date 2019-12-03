Police: Teen stabbed officer at Oshkosh high school

OSHKOSH, Wis. - An Oshkosh police chief says a school resource officer shot and wounded a high school student after the teenager stabbed the officer.

A 16-year-old student at Oshkosh West High School stabbed a student resource officer before the officer shot the student.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith says the teenager entered the officer's office at the school on Tuesday morning, produced a weapon and stabbed the officer. Smith described the student's weapon as an edged weapon, but did not elaborate.

The officer shot the student once. The officer and student have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer is a current police officer with the Oshkosh Police Department.

Smith says the investigation is ongoing.

The officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School, according to a Facebook post from the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police said one student was armed with a weapon. The student reportedly confronted a school resource officer, and both the student and SRO were injured. They were both taken to a local hospital, according to the post.

The State Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct and investigation and release more information as it becomes available, police said.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.