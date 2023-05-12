REEDSBURG, Wis. -- A student in Reedsburg was hit and killed by a truck while waiting a to board a school bus Friday, according to authorities in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 7:23 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive in the Town of Excelsior. According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a bus for the School District of Reedsburg was stopped on the westbound side of the highway to pick up a student on the north side of the highway.
A person driving a Ford F150 was also headed westbound but failed to slow down in time to stop behind the school bus, instead swerving to the right of the bus to try to avoid hitting the bus. Investigators say the truck sideswiped the rear right side of the bus before continuing across the driveway on the north side of the highway, hitting the student who had not yet gotten on the bus. The truck ultimately came to a stop in the ditch.
First responders tried to save the life of the student, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck had minor injuries from the crash. Nobody on the school bus was hurt in the initial collision, authorities said.
As of Friday morning, authorities have not identified the name or age of the student killed or the driver of the pickup truck, saying that information is being withheld until family can be notified.
The superintendent of Reedsburg schools, Roger Rindo, sent a letter to parents on Friday morning informing them of the incident.
"This is a truly devastating time for our entire community and it will have far reaching effects," Rindo said in the letter.
Rindo did not identify the student outside of saying they attended Webb Middle School.
Students who were on the bus at the time of the incident were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with family members. District officials say they will have counselors available for any students who want help in processing what happened from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Webb Middle School.
The district also canceled all high school sporting events on Friday and Saturday in the wake of the incident.
Highway 33 was shut down in both directions for much of the morning while investigators worked to reconstruct the crash and determine what happened. Traffic reopened on the highway just before 12:30 p.m.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Sauk County Sheriff's Office as 1-888-TIP-SAUK.
