REEDSBURG, Wis. -- A student in Reedsburg was hit and killed by a truck while waiting a to board a school bus Friday, according to authorities in Sauk County.

The crash happened at about 7:23 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive in the Town of Excelsior. According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a bus for the School District of Reedsburg was stopped on the westbound side of the highway to pick up a student on the north side of the highway.

