Student in Princeton arrested after threatening to kill people on social media, police say

elvis santana/freeimages.com

PRINCETON, Wis. - Princeton police said they arrested a juvenile who made threats to kill people on social media on Sunday.

The threats were discovered on social media at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The individual said they were "going to kill people and that they were being pushed over the edge and people were going to die," according to a Monday news release.

The juvenile and their parents were contacted and told not to attend school until an investigation was completed. The juvenile is a current student in the Princeton School District.

Police officers were on school grounds before school started Monday and throughout the day to make sure no threats were made.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Princeton Police Department.