The Dane County Board's rejection of Rep. Shelia Stubbs to lead the Dept. of Human Services has exposed rifts with County Executive Parisi.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- It’s likely not the end of tension between the Dane County Board and County Executive Joe Parisi after supervisors voted to reject his nominee to serve as director of the county's Department of Human Services Thursday night.

For the past couple of weeks, their focus had been heavily on the candidate, Rep. Shelia Stubbs, and her qualifications. At Thursday’s meeting, supervisors criticized Parisi, suggesting a lot of the blame lies with him and his administration.

Tags