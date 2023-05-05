MADISON, Wis. -- It’s likely not the end of tension between the Dane County Board and County Executive Joe Parisi after supervisors voted to reject his nominee to serve as director of the county's Department of Human Services Thursday night.
For the past couple of weeks, their focus had been heavily on the candidate, Rep. Shelia Stubbs, and her qualifications. At Thursday’s meeting, supervisors criticized Parisi, suggesting a lot of the blame lies with him and his administration.
In a 27-2 majority vote against Stubbs, a move Parisi called unprecedented, supervisors made it clear they’re not afraid to make waves.
"I do and always will question anything that comes before me," Sup. Dana Pellebon said, "because as a supervisor, it is a part of my charge to be checks and balances of the executive branch.”
Both Sups. Heidi Wegleitner and Jeffrey Glazer shared frustrations that not enough time or resources had been spent on finding the right candidate, calling into question Parisi’s nomination process.
"[The position] was open for less than three weeks,” Wegleitner said. "There was only one round of interviews and only three people on the interview panel, all of whom work for the county."
Other supervisors said they expected a more rigorous hiring process to match the role, which roughly manages 800 employees and more than $240 million in county funds. Glazer said past nominees were subject to outside screening teams, national searches, and town hall meetings for public input.
"If those things had happened here, we, the board, would have confidence that the executive wasn’t just picking the person he liked and wanted to work with but was a good candidate," he said.
Sup. Tim Kiefer, however, spoke in Parisi’s defense and voted in favor of his nominee. Still, he agreed the board was not there to act as rubber stamp.
“I think the county executive deserves a certain level of respect and a certain level of deference for who it is he wants to pick to be on his team,” Kiefer said.
News 3 Now reached out to Parisi’s office to learn about his plans following Stubbs’ rejection but did not hear back Friday. In a statement Thursday night following the board’s vote, Parisi said his nominee was treated unfairly and worried it would damage the county’s ability to recruit talent.
