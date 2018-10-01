Structure fire reported at Royle Printing in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Crews are responding to a fire at a commercial printing company in Sun Prairie, according to Dane County Communications.

A dispatcher confirmed the call for a structure fire at Royle Printing at 745 South Bird St.

When reached at the facility, an employee at Royle Printing told News 3 he could not comment as workers were in the middle of an evacuation.

