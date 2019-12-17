Structure fire prompts officials to ask commuters to avoid area
ARENA, Wis. - Iowa County officials are asking commuters and residents to avoid the 300 block of Village Edge road as crews fight a structure fire.
It started at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday. Iowa County dispatch would not confirm which agencies were responding or what -- if any -- damage had been reported.
Officials would not confirm whether anyone had been injured.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes
- Eastbound lanes on Beltline near interstate back open after overnight crash
- Madison school board approves buying $4.5 million building for Intensive Intervention Programs
- Shop local: Last minute gift ideas
- Jenifer Street Market to remain open following land purchase
- Police fundraise for new horse, search for forever home for retired one