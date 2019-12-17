Structure fire prompts officials to ask commuters to avoid area

ARENA, Wis. - Iowa County officials are asking commuters and residents to avoid the 300 block of Village Edge road as crews fight a structure fire.

It started at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday. Iowa County dispatch would not confirm which agencies were responding or what -- if any -- damage had been reported.

Officials would not confirm whether anyone had been injured.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.