Structure fire prompts officials to ask commuters to avoid area

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 06:40 AM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 06:40 AM CST

ARENA, Wis. - Iowa County officials are asking commuters and residents to avoid the 300 block of Village Edge road as crews fight a structure fire.

It started at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday. Iowa County dispatch would not confirm which agencies were responding or what -- if any -- damage had been reported.

Officials would not confirm whether anyone had been injured.

 

 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved.


