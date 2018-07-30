Officials investigate cause of fire that destroyed Friendship Bar and Bowl

Gertrude Ferge

VILLAGE OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the Friendship Bar and Bowl, according to a report form WSAW.

Fire officials received reports of a structure fire in the Village of Friendship just after 1 a.m. Monday . By the time officials arrived at 207 Main St., the bowling alley was engulfed in flames and the roof had fallen in.

The Adams Fire District chief said firefighters used a machine to pull the walls down and get better access to the source of the fire. Crews were battling the fire for about eight hours.

There were no injuries from the fire and no one was in the building when the fire started.

"It'll be sorely missed in our community," community member Lori Johnson said about the bowling alley. "It's a small town and people like to go there -- the bowling leagues and such -- so I don't know where they're going to go now because we're out in the middle of nowhere practically."

State Highway 13 was closed for several hours while officials responded to the fire, according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Highway 13 was closed around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:45 a.m.

Nearly 40 firefighters from four fire departments responded to the scene.