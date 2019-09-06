String of motor vehicle thefts leaves police reminding people to lock doors, leave outside lights on

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

BELOIT, Wis. - People in the town of Beloit have reported motor vehicle thefts to the Town of Beloit Police Department, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

In the post, the department said the suspect or suspects are targeting unlocked vehicles parked overnight.

"Officers have increased pro-active tactics such as directed patrol and foot patrol in these areas in an attempt to catch the subjects responsible for these thefts," the post said.

The victims of the thefts reported that loose change has been stolen out of their vehicles, as well as other miscellaneous valuables.

"[We] recommend target hardening tactics, such as locking doors and leaving outside lights on. We have seen an increased number of unlocked cars being targeted and locked cars being left alone," the post said.

The department asks that anyone with information about the thefts call the department's non-emergency phone number at 608-757-2244 or contact the department via its Facebook page.

