2 dead after 6-vehicle crash causes fuel tanker to 'blow up,' officials say

MAUSTON, Wis. - Two people are dead after a crash involving six vehicles on Interstate 90-94 in Juneau County Wednesday afternoon, according to Department of Transportation officials.

The multi-vehicle crash involved three semi trucks, two SUVs and a motorcycle. Officials said a tanker truck driver struck slowed-down traffic ahead of him.

The fuel tanker then "blew up" and caught on fire, spilling large amounts of diesel fuel. Officials estimate more than 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the crash scene.

"It's a mess," Sgt. Michael Vasquez with the State Patrol DeForest Post. "There's a huge amount of diesel fuel leakage."

Lori Swank Plenge Photos via Lori Swank Plenge

Lori Swank Plenge Photos via Lori Swank Plenge

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said at 1:44 p.m. that all lanes of I-90-94 west were closed at Highway 82 near Mauston.

As of about 4 p.m., backups in excess of 5 miles and delays of more than 45 minutes were being observed on I-94 east at mile marker 61, the DOT said. Drivers were advised to detour around the traffic incident by exiting Highway 82 west to Highway 58 south to Highway 12 west to Highway 80 east and back to I-90/94.

The lanes remain shut down as hazmat cleans the spill and law enforcement officials investigate the crash. An alternative route has been set up for drivers.

La Crosse Hazmat, Zeman’s Towing and Recovery, C.L. Chase Towing and Recovery, Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, New Lisbon Fire Department, New Lisbon EMS, Mauston police and New Lisbon police assisted at the scene.

