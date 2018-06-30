Stretch of I-39 crashes delay travel times between Beloit and Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. - Several crashes along a stretch of I-39/90 caused major delays Saturday afternoon.

Northbound lanes along I-39/90 were closed at Mile Marker 149 just after noon. Wait times from County A until that mile marker reached 1 hour and 6 minutes, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Those lanes opened back up just before 1 p.m. Officials said the two crashes were relatively minor and did not result in any serious injuries.

Many cars were driving above the 55 mile-per-hour speed limit along that stretch of the interstate, which is part of a construction zone, according to officials.

Southbound traffic is moving swiftly. Officials are still trying to clear up traffic from the lane blockages. A 9.6 mile stretch from just north of Edgerton Road to Mile Marker 149 is nearly an hour and a half.

