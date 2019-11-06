Stoughton woman cited, arrested in rollover crash that led to road closures on Highway 51

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A Stoughton woman has been cited and arrested for a rollover crash on Highway 51 that led to road closures Tuesday night.

A news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said units responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Dunn at 5:17 p.m.

Officials said Doreen B. Larson, 56, of Stoughton, was driving south in her 2011 GMC Acadia when she hit the back of a 2012 Chevy Traverse that was waiting to turn on Exchange Street.

The release said Larson's vehicle rolled onto its passenger side and caused the engine compartment to catch fire.

Deputies and witnesses were able to remove Larson from her vehicle, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Larson was arrested for a first offense OWI and cited for inattentive driving.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Highway 51 was closed for about an hour-and-a-half as a result of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.