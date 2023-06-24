Stoughton welcomes Ukrainian and Venezuelan refugees with picnic Jun 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stoughton residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the efforts made by the community to welcome new refugee families to the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. STOUGHTON, Wis. -- Stoughton residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the efforts made by the community to welcome new refugee families to the area.Stoughton Resettlement threw a picnic with food, music and other activities highlighting new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families that have moved to the area."We're so happy that so many people that have been so generous," organizer Tom Andersen said. "My main goal is for everybody that comes here leaves here with a smile."With help from community members and businesses, Stoughton Resettlement volunteers help refugee families with food, clothes, schooling and more.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 16 years later, search continues for answers in Kelly Nolan's murder Madison police asking for help identifying man accused of groping woman at Kwik Trip Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched Comfort food is on the menu in Paoli this weekend Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer Latest News Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin Midwest Log Rolling Championship spins through Wingra Park Outgoing CDC director says resignation spurred by sense of accomplishment, exhaustion Stoughton welcomes Ukrainian and Venezuelan refugees with picnic Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise More News