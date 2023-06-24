Stoughton residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the efforts made by the community to welcome new refugee families to the area.

Stoughton Resettlement threw a picnic with food, music and other activities highlighting new Ukrainian and Venezuelan families that have moved to the area.