Stoughton girls' JV basketball coach removed following police investigation

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Stoughton High School's girls junior varsity basketball coach has been removed following a police investigation into inappropriate activities with members of the team.

Robinson Louis was the girls' junior varsity coach from Nov. 5, 2018 to May 16, 2019. Following an investigation, police recommended five counts of child enticement and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but the Rock County District Attorney's office declined to file charges.

Police records show a Stoughton police officer was called to the high school on March 19.

The mother of one of the players had called the principal's office to report that five girls had gone to Louis' home to smoke marijuana with him, and that Louis had later contacted some of the girls to talk about sex.

During interviews with a Stoughton police officer, the girls said that Louis invited five of them back to his home in Evansville to smoke a dab pen after a team dinner on March 2.

The next day, Louis reportedly called two of the girls to tell them about a sex dream he had about them. The girls told police it made them uncomfortable to hear him describe the dream.

He also allegedly texted one of the girls about a sexual innuendo she made as a joke at the team dinner. The report says the texts said "he wanted to 'try that out' with her and (she) should delete the text messages."

"Talk to me later when your 18," he texted, according to the police report.

The report shows Louis also texted the whole team thanking the girls who came over for "playing just dance and hanging out and crying about boyfriends."

The girls told police that never happened, and instead they smoked together.

"That being said, that is all that happened….talk of other stuff needs to stop if you care about me! All it takes is the wrong person to hear you and life for me is over!" Louis said in a text to the team, according to the police report.

Because Louis' house in is Evansville, the Evansville Police Department took jurisdiction over the case.

An Evansville officer told Louis' lawyer that he was not welcome at Stoughton schools and not allowed to contact the students, staff or coaches.

The Stoughton Area School District confirmed Louis was no longer a coach as of May 16.

A letter from the Rock County District Attorney's office to the Evansville police chief said "there is no usable evidence that the 'dab' contained THC" so the charges "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

The case is considered closed.

During the investigation, the school resource officer learned that Louis was also a coach for Wisconsin Academy, a girls 13U AAU team.

The organization's lawyer, Jasmyne Baynard, released a statement to News 3 Now:

"Wisconsin Academy has always made the safety of its athletes a priority. Wisconsin Academy became aware of the allegations against Mr. Louis and Mr. Louis was removed from his coaching responsibilities. Mr. Louis has not been reinstated and Wisconsin Academy has no comment on the results of the investigation."

