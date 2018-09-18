Stoughton bakery named 'sweetest' in Wisconsin

File Photo.

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Stoughton's Fosdal Home Bakery was recently named the sweetest bakery in Wisconsin in a contest organized by Dawn Foods.

The Sweetest Bakery in America contest, which ran from March to August, selected a bakery from each state as well as first, second and third place national winners.

Fosdal's is a family-owned business that has been around for almost 80 years, according to a spokesperson.

"Many of our older customers have been coming here since they were little kids to eat our famous chocolate donuts," Gigi Gastevich said in an email. "We are lucky to have a very loyal fan base who voted every single day and got their friends all across the country to do the same."

Joe Crubaugh, the current owner of Fosdal's, is a third-generation baker.

Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania got the national contest's top prize.