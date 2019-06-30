Stoughton authorities search for missing swimmer
STOUGHTON, Wis. - Authorities in Stoughton are searching for a missing swimmer near Mandt Park and the Yahara River.
Dane County Communications said authorities got a call around 4:53 p.m. Saturday for a missing swimmer on the 400 block of Mandt Parkway.
The Stoughton Police Department and Stoughton Fire Department responded to the incident.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison hits 90 degrees Saturday; severe storms possible Sunday
- Madison police use real-time drone technology to monitor this year's Shake the Lake
- Stoughton authorities search for missing swimmer
- Staying safe in summer heat
- Honey Festival showcases variety of honey-inspired products
- Goats on the Go brings 40 goats to eat wild radish in Sun Prairie garden