Stoughton authorities search for missing swimmer

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Authorities in Stoughton are searching for a missing swimmer near Mandt Park and the Yahara River.

Dane County Communications said authorities got a call around 4:53 p.m. Saturday for a missing swimmer on the 400 block of Mandt Parkway.

The Stoughton Police Department and Stoughton Fire Department responded to the incident.

