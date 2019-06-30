BREAKING NEWS

News

Stoughton authorities search for missing swimmer

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:28 PM CDT

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Authorities in Stoughton are searching for a missing swimmer near Mandt Park and the Yahara River.

Dane County Communications said authorities got a call around 4:53 p.m. Saturday for a missing swimmer on the 400 block of Mandt Parkway.

The Stoughton Police Department and Stoughton Fire Department responded to the incident.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration