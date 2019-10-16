Stoughton Area School District celebrates $150K gift from local company for stadium upgrades

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Stoughton High School has received a big gift from a local company for future stadium and field upgrades.

After winning its sixth Wisconsin Business Achievement Award Tuesday, Stoughton Trailers was awarded $75,000 to donate to the charity of its choice. The company decided to match the $75,000 and give a total of $150,000 to the high school to be used in a new stadium, according to a news release.

Stoughton Trailers takes home Wisconsin Business Achievement Award on Tuesday in Lacrosse, WI.

"We plan to use this gift to seed the fund for an artificial turf field for the Stoughton community," wrote Bob Wahlin, president of Stoughton Trailers. "Installing turf will allow the field to support more frequent, year-round activity and open up many new opportunities for community use."

District administrator Tim Onsager said plans for an upgraded stadium are still in progress, and a turf field may not fit in. He said the money will go toward the project as a whole, and he appreciates Stoughton Trailers' contribution to that.

"They've been a great partner to work with," Onsager said. "We are so thankful for their ongoing support."

Onsager said the company has helped with other projects at the district in the past, as well.





