Story behind the statue: Bronze sculpture honoring Capt. Barr to be built in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Fire Department is just a block away from the site of the deadly natural gas explosion in July 2018 that killed Capt. Cory Barr, so it is only fitting that is the location his widow, Abby, chose to have a statue placed to honor his sacrifice and service.

But that statue will have a story of its own long before it comes to Dane County. It's being made at Brodin Studios, what's been called "a hidden gem among a cornfield" in Kimball, Minnesota.

"Depending on what the sculpture or memorial is, there's a lot of built-up emotion for it because there's usually a lot of meaning behind it, whether that be to recognize the fallen or just be a community piece," said the owner, Nick Christensen.

The studio creates bronze statues, plaques and memorials as part of a 74-step method called the "lost-wax process." The employees specifically create the sculptures to honor fallen military members, law enforcement and firefighters.

"The company was founded off that. It's how it started," Christensen said. "Nobody really offers that level of customization that we do, and so we basically offer something to them that nobody else makes."

Christensen said he was first contacted by Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison to ask about commissioning a statue to honor Barr. They came up with a statue of a kneeling firefighter that is two-thirds the scale of a normal person. The firefighter will have identical representations of the Sun Prairie firefighters' gear and will hold Barr's helmet.

"We do lookalike sculptures of individuals, but typically for these types of memorials, it's a generic face and the whole uniform, equipment and gear is all custom to match that department or organization," Christensen explained.

The statue's designs are still in the works, he said. The original goal was to have it installed for the one-year anniversary of the explosion, but Christensen said the plans weren't finalized in time. He said he now plans to install it in front of the fire station on Bristol Street by fall.

Documents show the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue has raised $10,000 to build the statue. On May 21, the City Council unanimously approved an additional $20,000 to build the statue.

The statue is estimated to cost $25,000, and it will sit on a pedestal estimated to cost $5,000, according to a memo from Garrison.

The chief said in the memo that the location and idea for the statue is the "desire of Cory's wife, Abby."

Garrison wrote, "A City lost a good man and business owner, a department lost a brother, a family lost a husband, a father, a son and a brother, and the world lost a smile."

Brodin Studios has made a total of about 300 monuments and memorials nationwide over the years, and its employees are working on about 30 new ones right now, including the one for Sun Prairie.

The studio's website only depicts the statues to honor military, police and fire personnel, but the employees also put together other kinds of detailed projects, including recently a book author, a German clockmaker and seven Wizard of Oz figures.

