Storms to affect Midwest travel before and after Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. - Quiet and slightly warmer than normal weather this weekend will continue Monday. A storm system will affect the Midwest from later Tuesday through Wednesday morning with wind, rain, and accumulating snow for areas northwest of Madison. Another storm over the weekend could bring additional rain from later Friday into Saturday, changing to a windy accumulating snow Sunday.

Partly sunny skies Monday will bring a third straight day of above-normal temperatures. High temperatures should reach the upper 40s, with a few spots reaching the 50-degree mark. The average high temperature is now 39 degrees.

A storm system will affect the Midwest from later Tuesday through Wednesday morning, just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Rain will develop later Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures still reach the lower 40s.

As a strong storm system moves almost directly over southern Wisconsin, southeasterly winds will switch to the northwest later Tuesday night and increase in speed, drawing colder air across the state and changing the rain to a mixture of rain and snow, eventually becoming all snow well northwest of Madison overnight before ending Wednesday morning.

Most of the accumulating snow should stay west and north of a Prairie du Chien to Sauk City to Beaver Dam line; accumulations should be in the one to three-inch range from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. From Dane County to the east and south, including Madison and Janesville, precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain, mixing with snow late Tuesday night and possibly briefly to snow before ending Wednesday morning. Any snow accumulations in this area should be less than an inch if at all, since temperatures should stay above freezing.

If you are planning travel to the north and west Tuesday and Wednesday, a band of heavier snow of three to six inches or more is expected from the northwestern third of Iowa to southern and eastern Minnesota (including the Twin Cities metropolitan area) and the northwestern third of Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Wausau and Rhinelander. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for this area for snow and strong winds that will develop on Wednesday morning.

The Thanksgiving holiday should be mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible in the afternoon and at night, but no travel issues are expected.

Another storm system will affect much of the Midwest from Friday afternoon through the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain will develop by Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday morning. Temperatures should be warm enough for most of this precipitation to be mainly in the form of rain, but a mix of rain and snow can't be ruled out Friday night as temperatures will be close to freezing for a few hours before climbing through the 30s overnight.

As another strong storm system moves over Wisconsin on Saturday, strong southeasterly winds ahead of the storm will switch to the west behind a cold front, causing temperatures to fall Saturday afternoon. Depending on how fast the temperatures fall, some untreated roads could become icy for a time.

The precipitation will become spotty Saturday afternoon and night as it changes to snow, but occasional light snow and strong winds are expected Sunday as colder air tightens its grip on the Midwest. While not expected to be heavy, a persistent light snow could lead to several inches of accumulation during the day Sunday, blown around by strong winds. This could lead to travel issues at a time many people will be on the roads.

If you are planning travel in the Tuesday night/Wednesday morning and Saturday night/Sunday time frames, please pay special attention to the latest forecasts and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

