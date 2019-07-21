Two deaths, two injuries suspected to be caused by storms that swept through Wisconsin

Photo submitted by Dennis Herschleb

MILWAUKEE -- Storms that swept through Wisconsin on Saturday are being blamed for two injuries in Trempealeau County, and authorities are investigating whether the storm was a factor in two deaths.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says one woman in Galesville was cut by flying glass Saturday when a window blew in during the storm. A man in the town of Gale was also injured when he was hit by a tree that fell into a camper he occupied.

WSAW-TV is reporting that fire officials in Wausau are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a mobile home fire that left one man dead Saturday.

And in Trempealeau County, officials say weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that happened Friday night, but that is also still being investigated.

