Two deaths, two injuries suspected to be caused by storms that swept through Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- Storms that swept through Wisconsin on Saturday are being blamed for two injuries in Trempealeau County, and authorities are investigating whether the storm was a factor in two deaths.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says one woman in Galesville was cut by flying glass Saturday when a window blew in during the storm. A man in the town of Gale was also injured when he was hit by a tree that fell into a camper he occupied.
WSAW-TV is reporting that fire officials in Wausau are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a mobile home fire that left one man dead Saturday.
And in Trempealeau County, officials say weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that happened Friday night, but that is also still being investigated.
