News

Two deaths, two injuries suspected to be caused by storms that swept through Wisconsin

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 07:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:38 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE -- Storms that swept through Wisconsin on Saturday are being blamed for two injuries in Trempealeau County, and authorities are investigating whether the storm was a factor in two deaths.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office says one woman in Galesville was cut by flying glass Saturday when a window blew in during the storm. A man in the town of Gale was also injured when he was hit by a tree that fell into a camper he occupied.

WSAW-TV is reporting that fire officials in Wausau are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a mobile home fire that left one man dead Saturday.

And in Trempealeau County, officials say weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that happened Friday night, but that is also still being investigated.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration