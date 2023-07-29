MADISON, Wis. -- At their peak, Friday night's storms took out power to almost 50,000 customers across Southern Wisconsin. But just 12 hours later, that number had dropped by almost 90 percent.
"There's never a good time for the power to go out," Madison Gas and Electric spokesperson Steve Schultz told News 3 Now. "We certainly understand that. We appreciate the patience as our crews work hard."
MADISON, Wis. -- Severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands in southern Wis…
"You never know when you wake up, is that number going up or down?" said Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese. "You know, what's the damage assessment looking like? And I was certainly happy to see those numbers continuing to come down again, our crews are working really hard."
Utility companies MG&E and Alliant Energy had crews out overnight assessing the damage and working to fix it.
"Our crews out there understand, they're not gonna put themselves in jeopardy, but at the same time, as quickly and safely as they can, they're gonna get on scene and start that restoration work," Schultz said.
But Friday's storm created dangerous situations for workers with heavy rain and flash flooding limiting crews' ability to help.
Through your eyes: News 3 Now viewers captured Friday's severe weather
As Friday's storms rolled in, you shared your pictures with us.
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
Alex Harrington
"The National Weather Service has a saying, 'turn around, don't drown,' so driving through flood waters is a bad idea," said Dane County Emergency Management spokesperson J. McLellan.
"We really want to emphasize caution and safety," Palese said. "And especially giving our crews the space they need to to safely assess the damage and restore service."
For utility companies, triage is the magic word when it comes to widespread outages like Friday's.
"We're going to target critical customers, for example hospitals, water pumping stations, things like that, we're gonna target those and the outages that will get the largest number of customers back on," Schultz said. "Those are kind of our top priorities and we work our way to those outages that impact one or two customers."
As far as emergency management is concerned, it's preparation that truly saves the day.
"A lot of vigilance, a lot of dedication to people's safety, and I think kudos to first responders, to emergency management, to our 911 center, to our utilities, everybody else who was involved getting ready for the storms," McLellan said.
As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, 429 MG&E customers were still without power. In Dane County, only 29 Alliant Energy customers were still in the dark, but statewide over 4,300 were without power. Utility companies say they hope to have everyone back on the grid by Sunday morning.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.