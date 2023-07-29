At their peak, Friday night's storms took out power to almost 50,000 customers across Southern Wisconsin. But just 12 hours later, that number had dropped by almost 90 percent.

"There's never a good time for the power to go out," Madison Gas and Electric spokesperson Steve Schultz told News 3 Now. "We certainly understand that. We appreciate the patience as our crews work hard."

