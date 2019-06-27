News

Storm causes tree falls, traffic delays in Richland County

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 04:30 PM CDT

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. - Severe weather that passed through Richland County caused multiple trees to fall into roadways, according to a news release from the county. 

Officials said the storm system saturated soils and brought high winds to the area. 

Authorities asked drivers to use caution while traveling on county roads as crews are working to remove the debris blocking the roads.

Officials said to be especially cautious where roads are close to steep embankments or have trees nearby. 

