Stolen Lake Mills car may have been used for other crimes, police say

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - Lake Mills police said a car stolen Thursday night in the city may have been used to commit other crimes.

According to a Facebook post, a car was left with its keys inside in the 800 block of Elm Street on Thursday night.

Officials said the car was returned to the owner Friday and may have been used to commit other crimes while it was stolen.

Police said the key and garage door opener are missing from the car.

Lake Mills police are reminding owners to lock their cars and never leave keys inside the cars.

