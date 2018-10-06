News

Stolen handgun recovered in arrest on Madison's west side

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 11:03 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said they recovered a stolen handgun from Fitchburg during an arrest on the city's west side.

Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the 4600 block of Atticus Way in Madison on Friday evening, according to Police Chief Mike Koval's blog. The license plate on the vehicle did not match police records, according to the blog. 

After a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana packaged for sale, a scale and the stolen handgun. 

Three men were in the vehicle,and an officer recognized one of them as someone with a warrant out. All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of THC with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and two probation violation holds. 

