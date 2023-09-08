Madison
MADISON, Wis. -- Two stolen dogs were found by Madison police officers as part of a burglary investigation Thursday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Fulton Ln. around 2:15 p.m.
A man was having his neighbors watch his dogs while he was away, when the neighbors saw someone taking the animals from the home.
The neighbors reported this to the police who were able to track down the dogs to a home on the south side, where they arrested the suspect for burglary and theft.
The suspect and dog owner know one another.
