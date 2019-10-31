Stolen credit cards from unlocked vehicle in Menomonee Falls used to purchase Apple products

Menomonee Falls Police Department

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is searching for two people who stole credit cards and used them to purchase an iPhone 5 watch and an iPhone 11 Pro.

According to a release, the credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Menomonee Falls. The people who stole the cards purchased products at an Apple Store at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

Those who have experienced similar incidents or can identify the people involved are asked to contact police officer McChesney at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 888-441-5505 or visiting stopcrimewaukesha.com.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.