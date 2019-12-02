Stolen car found near scene of home burglary in Madison, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A stolen car was found near the scene of a home burglary in Madison on Monday, officials said.

Madison police said the original incident happened on the 1000 block of Gilson Street Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Officials said a 58-year-old woman's vehicle was stolen after she got out to see if she ran something over in the area.

The incident report said the woman's car was later found on the 900 block of Blue Aster Trail early Saturday morning. Authorities said the victims of the home burglary accidentally left their garage door open overnight.

The report said one of the burglars entered the home while they were sleeping and stole wallets, a phone and two sets of car keys. Police said the burglars also drove off with the homeowners' Honda Civic and Porsche Cayenne GTS.

