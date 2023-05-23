MADISON, Wis. — Amid ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, changes to the country's immigration policy, and an upcoming U.S. Senate race, News 3 Now sat down with U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for an update from Congress.
News 3 Now: What are we expecting to hear from discussions between President Joe Biden and Republicans?
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil: Hopefully, we really see a change of tone from the Biden administration. I think at the end of the day, we're going to have an opportunity here to raise the debt ceiling responsibly by saving taxpayers money, limiting the growth of future government, and really growing our economy. Those are the principles I think all Americans should be able to rally around to make sure that we're being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.
N3N: How do you respond to claims from Democrats that negotiating with the debt ceiling is "reckless"?
Steil: The only person being reckless is the President of the United States for refusing to negotiate with Republicans in the House of Representatives. We will put forward a very reasonable responsible bill to raise the debt ceiling, we did that and coupled it with appropriately limiting the growth of government saving taxpayer dollars. At a minimum, we should agree that we should be able to claw back unspent COVID funds, these are over $50 billion of money allocated to fight COVID. After the pandemic has already ended. At a minimum, we should be able to dig into the federal budget and find savings. The president's original position was that he couldn't find $1 of savings. I personally view that is pretty reckless.
N3N: Why have these discussions over the debt ceiling, rather than push them to the federal budget?
Steil: The first item in front of us is making sure we raise the debt ceiling; the budget debate will come through this fall as we look at the 13 appropriations bills. But all that really doesn't set a top line number, is not a piece of legislation that's actually even signed by the President. This is our moment in time to come together -- Republicans and Democrats -- that period of time when we have divided government and say let's save taxpayers money. Let's grow the economy. Let's limit the size of our federal government. And all the while let's increase responsibly the debt ceiling. This is our opportunity to actually have the dialogue that I think Americans want us to have, an opportunity to truly say how can we responsibly protect this economy by raising the debt ceiling and couple that with appropriate savings and limiting the growth of our government.
N3N: May is mental health month, and you have a bill out addressing mental health for children — can you describe that?
Steil: When I am home, I hear time and again from folks and their concerns, in particular about children's mental health coming out of the pandemic, when so many of our schools were closed for far too long. I've teamed up with Democrats here across the aisle in Washington, D.C. to say let's make sure we're protecting children in particular, as it relates to social media. We know social media can have a very serious and substantive negative impact on children's mental health. Think about middle school-aged kids. Let's have a national approach to address this. What we've seen is really a lack of research and a lack of a strategic plan to address the impact that social media is having on children's mental health.
N3N: We've seen the end of COVID-era immigration policy. How should the country move forward on the southern border?
Steil: The president's immigration policy has been atrocious. Coming into this administration, we were seeing illegal immigration falling, we were securing the border. And now we've seen a significant and substantive shift. We've seen a president in the United States under President Biden telling the world that the U.S./Mexico border is unsecure. Now as Title 42 is lifted, this administration has refused to put a plan in place to secure the U.S./Mexico border. [That's] why I was proud to work to pass a bill this week that makes sure that we restart the construction of the wall, that we provide the resources needed to our border patrol agents to be able to secure the border. I'm frustrated -- I think many Americans are frustrated -- that this administration refuses to secure the U.S./Mexico border.
N3N: U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is running for reelection next year. Are you planning to run, or who do you think would be Republicans' best challenger?
Steil: I'm not planning to run for the United States Senate. I think we have a lot of great candidates who will ultimately maybe make a decision to step up. What we can't have is a U.S. senator that's a rubber stamp for the tax-and-spend proposals of President Biden. President Biden has made everything 15% more expensive than it was before he came in office. Inflation Democrats have really driven this country in the wrong direction, their failure to secure the border. And so at the end of the day, I think it's really important that we have a strong candidate who's not a rubber stamp for President Biden.
