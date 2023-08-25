Candidates line up to challenge Steil in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District

MILWAUKEE — The incumbent for one of Wisconsin's most competitive congressional districts said he is focused on his immediate work, even as two Democrats announce they are challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for the seat. 

"The campaign is a long ways off. What I'm focused in on is my job, which is getting the policies in place to help people," Steil said in an interview with News 3 Now outside the site for the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee Wednesday. 