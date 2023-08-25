MILWAUKEE — The incumbent for one of Wisconsin's most competitive congressional districts said he is focused on his immediate work, even as two Democrats announce they are challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil for the seat.
"The campaign is a long ways off. What I'm focused in on is my job, which is getting the policies in place to help people," Steil said in an interview with News 3 Now outside the site for the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee Wednesday.
Steil has two candidates already, however: Lorenzo Santos and Anthony Hammes, both from Racine County. Despite being a consistently Republican-controlled district in recent years, the southern Wisconsin 1st Congressional District would be the easiest for Democrats to flip.
"People have always put a target on me," Steil said. "My first race, my opponent was the second most funded Democrat in the United States of America."
"But when you go out and talk to people about the policies, at the end of the day, people want to know that we can move our state and our country forward," he added.
Steil's district may become even more competitive — a case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court could see the district lines redrawn in a way that provides more advantage to Democrats than they currently have.
"I don't have any control over the Wisconsin Supreme Court. So I focus on what I control," Steil said. "I'm out there every day talking to folks, the fact that the current maps are from Governor Evers, Democrat-drawn maps, currently not a problem."
Beloit, for instance, previously belonged to U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan's district, which includes Madison. The city and some other Democratic-leaning areas were added to Steil's district after the last redraw.
"I'm out there talking to folks in historically Democratic communities all the time explaining the policies that I believe move our country forward," he said.
Santos, one of Steil's opponents, was not available for an interview Friday, but provided News 3 Now a statement that read in part:
"Donald Trump and Bryan Steil may not have been on that stage, but they support the same views and misguided policies that are bad for Wisconsin and bad for the country. We’ve already seen what the combination of Trump in the White House and Steil in Congress gets us and we deserve better."
