van orden VA secretary tomah

WASHINGTON -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is calling for the release of security footage of an incident last week in which western Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden allegedly cursed at high school-aged Capitol pages.

In a letter Tuesday to fellow Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, the chair of the House Committee on Administration, Pocan called for security video of the incident to be released immediately "to ensure greater transparency into this incident."