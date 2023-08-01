WASHINGTON -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is calling for the release of security footage of an incident last week in which western Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden allegedly cursed at high school-aged Capitol pages.
In a letter Tuesday to fellow Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, the chair of the House Committee on Administration, Pocan called for security video of the incident to be released immediately "to ensure greater transparency into this incident."
"As you are no doubt aware, initial reports of the incident stated that the group of Senate pages were in the Rotunda that evening to take pictures during their last week at the Capitol, and while there, some of the teenagers positioned themselves and their camera on the floor in order to capture a photo of the interior of the historic Capitol dome," Pocan wrote in part. "The vast reporting states that when Representative Van Orden came across the teenagers, who spent their summer providing vital support to daily operations at the Capitol, he 'became enraged' and swore at the pages, calling them 'lazy s----' and telling them to 'get the f--- up' off the floor."
Pocan called Van Orden's behavior "completely unacceptable," adding it "further calls into question his fitness for office."
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Steil said he "support[s] transparency and openness."
"I have requested input from the US Capitol Police due to the footage in question involving minors employed by the Senate," he added.
In an interview following the incident, Van Orden did not dispute early descriptions of it and refused to apologize. He said he was protecting the integrity of the Capitol Rotunda -- which he noted is where deceased U.S. presidents lie in state following their deaths.
"It's foolishness," he said on "The Jay Weber Show." "You know why? We must hold some things sacred."
The Rotunda, he added, has also served as a Civil War hospital.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle -- including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemned Van Orden's actions.
