Staying safe in summer heat

MADISON, Wis. - Summer weather is here, and with it comes spending more time outdoors. As the temperature keeps rising, firefighters and paramedics say it's important to stay safe on hot and humid days.

It's a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy everything Madison has to offer before the storms come back! Be safe! #News3Now pic.twitter.com/wl5KJTQZ5P — Gabriella Bachara (@gabriellabachar) June 29, 2019

"People have more output than they have intake, and that's where people get heat exhaustion and they get heat stroke," firefighter Matt Murray said of the importance of fluid balance.

Murray says common sense is one of the most important parts of spending time outside on a hot and humid day.

"My recommendation is to take frequent breaks, make sure that you get inside, get air conditioning and that you're hydrating throughout the day," Murray said.

Heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, fatigue and general weakness. Murray says if someone is experiencing these symptoms and has an altered mental state, they may need immediate medical attention.

