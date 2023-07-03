Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen encourages leaving the fireworks to the professionals this Fourth of July.

MADISON, Wis. — For many, the Fourth of July holiday includes fire-related festivities. Whether it is fireworks, sparklers or campfires, it is best to keep fire safety tips in mind.

Especially in the dry, hot and windy conditions southern Wisconsin has had recently, fires can get out of control quickly, Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said.