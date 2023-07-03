MADISON, Wis. — For many, the Fourth of July holiday includes fire-related festivities. Whether it is fireworks, sparklers or campfires, it is best to keep fire safety tips in mind.
Especially in the dry, hot and windy conditions southern Wisconsin has had recently, fires can get out of control quickly, Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said.
McMullen offered several tips to make your Independence Day celebration safer:
Leave the fireworks to the professionals.
At home fireworks are more dangerous than attending a community firework show.
"Leave it to the professionals, [the fire department says] it every year," he said. "People do not want to listen; they want to set off their own things. It has been dry this month. We would prefer you come to the festival, we have a big firework show planned, a safe firework show planned. We would just prefer that you not set things off. If it goes up or blows up, we do not want it to be set off here in the city.”
Luckily, in Dane County and the surrounding areas, there are plenty offirework show options. Pack a lawn chair and head over to one instead of putting yourself at risk of fire.
Do not leave a fire unattended.
Campfire, sparkler, barbecue grill, whatever it may be, never leave a fire without the supervision of an adult. Fires can happen at any time without warning; even a few moments to grab a drink or watch a parade could be enough to strike up an unwanted flame.
Keep your fire off the grass.
Since it has been an unusually dry summer, the grass is more flammable than in normal conditions. Putting your fire in a contained area surrounded by gravel, stone or metal helps prevent the spread of fire beyond control.
“Please do not start a fire on your dry grass. [The fire department will] be coming out to visit you,” McMullen said. “Approved outdoor stoves are what we like to see. You are on a non-combustible surface, you are fifteen feet from the lot line, you have a garden hose or a five-gallon bucket of water out there, you are burning dry wood, so you do not deal with the embers or the sparks flying from wet wood.”
Never start a fire under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Though the holidays are a fun time to take off of work, there is no occasion to take time off for safety. Starting a fire with impaired judgment increases the danger of the situation not only for the fire starter but for those around them and the surrounding environment. Keep yourself and your party guests safe by making the right choice when the sun sets.
“I understand this is a great holiday for folks, I like to enjoy a beverage like many people do,” McMullen said. “Bad decisions come with folks that have had too much to drink, so please do not make a bad decision, again we will be out to see you if you do.”
Have water on hand.
In the case a fire does break out, it is important to remain calm and have water and a metal tool to quench the fire. Always call 911 to contact the fire department if things get out of control.
The National Safety Council has more safety tips here.