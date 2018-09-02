Stay prepared for more flash flooding, Madison officials say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Officials in Madison have warned residents to be prepared as more rain is expected late Sunday and into Monday.

"Sandbag barriers should remain in place and vehicles should not be parked in low-lying areas," Bryan Johnson, an official with the city's Streets Division, said in a news release.

District 1 Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney said on Friday that residents shouldn't get rid of sandbags because of the increased flood risks expected this week.

Johnson said that lane closures on North First Street and East Washington Avenue are likely to occur during the storms.

Lake Monona's water levels rose 1.5 inches since yesterday, which Johnson said is a new historic high. Water flow through the Tenney Dam will be increased on Sunday to mitigate the rainfall from Saturday.